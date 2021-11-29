Uber resolves trademark dispute with similarly named NYC ad agency

The logo for Uber Technologies on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rejected Uber Technologies' $120,000 offer to change name

Court denied Uber Techs' motion to dismiss earlier this year

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies and a similarly named New York marketing agency have dropped their trademark dispute over the rideshare giant's planned expansion into the advertising business, according to a Monday filing in Manhattan federal court.

Uber Inc agreed to dismiss its trademark infringement claims against Uber Technologies and its advertising partner Adomni with prejudice, meaning they can't be refiled.

Uber Inc sued the companies last year. It said it has been using the "Uber" name since 1999, and that Uber Technologies' plan to display ads on its drivers' cars was likely to create consumer confusion with the marketing agency, which has worked with brands including BMW and Macy's.

Uber Inc said it has dealt with "constant business interruptions" from customer complaints, product shipments, legal correspondence, and other communications meant for the rideshare company that it receives instead, and that it rejected Uber Technologies' offer of $120,000 in exchange for changing its name.

Adomni provides ad services for Uber Technologies as "Uber OOH," according to the complaint.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel rejected Uber Technologies' motion to dismiss the complaint in February, finding Uber Inc had made out plausible claims that Uber Technologies infringed and diluted its trademarks.

Uber Inc didn't immediately respond to a request for comment and its attorney David Leichtman of Leichtman Law declined to comment.

Neither Uber Technologies and its attorney Gianni Servodidio of Jenner & Block nor Adomni and its attorney Richard Mandel of Cowan Liebowitz & Latman immediately responded to a request for comment.

The case is Uber Inc v. Uber Technologies Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-02320.

For Uber Inc: David Leichtman of Leichtman Law, George Tzimopoulos of Tzimopoulos Law, Gregori Mavronicolas of Mavronicolas Law Group

For Uber Technologies: Gianni Servodidio of Jenner & Block

For Adomni: Richard Mandel of Cowan Liebowitz & Latman

