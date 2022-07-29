Unilever stuck in Ben & Jerry’s Israeli limbo
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unilever (ULVR.L) has no good options to end its dispute with Ben & Jerry’s. The Dove soap and Marmite maker failed read more to reach an out-of-court agreement with its ice cream subsidiary over the sale of the latter's Israeli business to a local licensee, Reuters reported. Ben & Jerry’s, whose board has full independence to oversee its social mission, had halted sales in the occupied Palestinian territories. Some shareholders were upset at a perceived anti-Israel bias. Chief Executive Alan Jope thought he had found a way out with his plan to sell the local unit.
The legal dispute underlines the fundamental tensions over what powers Ben & Jerry’s retained, or didn’t, in the deal it struck when agreeing to be acquired by Unilever in 2000. The fracas outweighs the limited contribution of the Israeli ice cream business to the group’s top line. Had Unilever not reacted to Ben & Jerry’s decision, it would have continued to draw the ire of U.S. investors threatening to pull out because of legal prohibitions of boycotts on Israel or Israeli-controlled territory. And the local licence holder was also threatening to sue itself. Unilever was facing legal challenges either way. It looks like it still does. But maybe some clarity will emerge on where its social mission ends and operational decisions start. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
China’s politburo serves investors a nothingburger read more
Apple’s aging clout read more
Spotify hums along read more
Rio’s dividend is not yet a cause for concern read more
Aussie climate ambition pulls timidly ahead read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.