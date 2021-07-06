Union Pacific restructuring didn't violate USERRA, 8th Circuit says

A Union Pacific rail car is parked at a Burlington National Santa Fe (BNSF) train yard in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said Union Pacific Railroad Co Inc did not violate federal law by giving a former senior manager a new job title with fewer responsibilities upon his return from military leave, because it was the result of a restructuring.

Plaintiff Rodolfo Quiles failed to show that he was qualified for a position equivalent to his job as a general manager for safety analysis, which was eliminated during a reorganization that Union Pacific implemented when he was serving in the Marine Corps Reserve, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

The court reversed an Omaha federal judge who had entered judgment as a matter of law for Quiles on his claim that Union Pacific failed to reemploy him upon his return as required by the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).

The Nebraska-based railroad and its lawyers at Baird & Holm did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Jerrold Black of Black & Weir, who represents Quiles.

Union Pacific hired Quiles in 2014. His position as general manager placed him directly below company executives in terms of pay and seniority, and he supervised a number of other workers, according to court filings.

Quiles, who was a Marine colonel, in 2015 left for a voluntary deployment that lasted more than 90 days. During that time, Union Pacific underwent a reduction in force that included the elimination of all general manager titles.

Many general managers were reclassified as general directors, with the same level of responsibility. But those positions required five years of field experience, which Quiles lacked, and when he returned he was designated a director.

Quiles retained his salary and benefits but had less supervisory authority, and viewed the reassignment as a demotion, according to filings in the case. He became insubordinate and his work performance declined, leading to his 2016 termination, Union Pacific claimed.

Quiles filed a lawsuit that year in Omaha federal court accusing the railroad of violating USERRA by effectively demoting him during his military leave, among other claims.

USERRA requires employers to keep servicemembers' jobs open for them while they serve on military leave for up to five years. Exceptions include when an employer's "circumstances have so changed as to make such reemployment impossible or unreasonable."

U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon in 2019 granted Quiles judgment as a matter of law on the reemployment claim. The remaining claims were sent to a jury, which last year returned a verdict in Union Pacific's favor and awarded Quiles no damages.

The railroad appealed the ruling on the reemployment claim, arguing that Bataillon improperly shifted the burden of proof away from Quiles by requiring Union Pacific to show that it failed to reemploy him at the appropriate level.

Reemploying Quiles in his old position would have been impossible because it had been eliminated, Union Pacific said, and the director job was the most comparable one available for which Quiles was qualified. The 8th Circuit on Tuesday agreed.

"The record does not support the conclusion that Union Pacific failed to place Quiles in the position that he would have otherwise been in had he not been deployed," Circuit Judge L. Steven Grasz wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Duane Benton and Ralph Erickson.

The case is Quiles v. Union Pacific Railroad Co, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 19-3489 and 20-1605.

For Quiles: Jerrold Black of Black & Weir, Thomas Jarrard

For Union Pacific: Scott Moore of Baird & Holm