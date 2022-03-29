UnitedHealth plays long game with M&A strategy

The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California, U.S. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Companies

Companies Law firms UnitedHealth Group Inc

LHC Group Inc

Change Healthcare Inc The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UnitedHealth (UNH.N) is playing the merger long game. A month after watchdogs sued to stop the $487 billion insurer’s acquisition of Change Healthcare (CHNG.O), UnitedHealth has agreed to buy home care provider LHC (LHCG.O) for $5.4 billion. Both deals may mean UnitedHealth is bogged down in a delayed antitrust process. But adding LHC to UnitedHealth’s doctors, clinics and other units is worth the hassle.

UnitedHealth is an insurance provider, while LHC offers the actual medical care to people in homes, hospices, and other facilities. Often these so-called vertical mergers can be harder to justify to shareholders. But UnitedHealth has a clear strategy. Hospital spending is now 6% of GDP, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and the proportion is steadily rising. The insurer has been adding doctors , clinics and other healthcare services as a way to control expenses.

The over-65 population, expected to double by 2060, provides the best opportunity. Steering older patients away from hospitals and toward home healthcare lowers what the insurer has to shell out, for example. And LHC, which is the top provider for more than 400 hospitals, says it reaches over 60% of the elderly U.S. population. So it gives UnitedHealth reach.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

This deal also has a better shot at approval than Change, too. Vertical mergers typically are viewed through a softer lens. Plus regulators are wary that Change’s data might give UnitedHealth an edge in negotiating medical care costs.

The regulatory process may take longer with two deals happening simultaneously. Still the numbers stack up. LHC is projected to have $326 million of operating profit next year, according to Refinitiv data, and assuming no cost cuts, that yields a 4% return. That’s well below its nearly 9% weighted average cost of capital, according to Morningstar. But UnitedHealth’s medical costs clocked in at $187 billion last year. Cutting just 0.2% of those costs would get it over the necessary hurdle.

Plus over the past decade, UnitedHealth has posted returns, including dividends, of 987%, three times as much as the S&P 500. With the potential benefits, investors might want to give UnitedHealth the benefit of the doubt.

Follow @rob_cyran on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- UnitedHealth Group said on March 29 it had agreed to buy LHC Group for about $5.4 billion, or $170 a share. The offer represents an 8% premium for the home healthcare firm’s shares based on their closing price on March 28.

- The U.S. Department of Justice said on Feb. 24 it would sue to block UnitedHealth’s roughly $13 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare. That deal was announced on Jan. 6. The regulator said the combination would give UnitedHealth access to rivals’ sensitive data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.