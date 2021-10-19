UnitedLex, LeClairRyan founder ask judge to toss trustee's lawsuit

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday said he would "quickly" decide the fate of a lawsuit against alternative legal services provider UnitedLex Corp and Gary LeClair, the co-founder and longtime leader of defunct law firm LeClairRyan.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens asked few questions during a two-hour hearing Tuesday to consider amended claims by Chapter 7 trustee Lynn Tavenner, who is overseeing the dissolution of once-leading Richmond law firm LeClairRyan.

"I won’t be keeping everyone in suspense," Huennekens said of his plans to decide the case.

Tavenner alleges that a 2018 joint venture between LeClairRyan and UnitedLex added more debt to the struggling law firm while improperly handing UnitedLex control over LeClairRyan's operations and its intellectual property.

The trustee also accuses LeClair of enriching himself prior to his firm's 2019 collapse. The complaint described LeClairRyan as a "Ponzi scheme" that used capital contributions from new lateral hires to pay out legacy shareholders.

Both UnitedLex and LeClair have denied Tavenner's claims. Thomas McKee, a Greenberg Traurig shareholder representing UnitedLex and its related entities, called the allegations "vague" and "conclusory" at Tuesday's hearing.

Huennekens gave Tavenner the go-ahead to add LeClair as a defendant in August, pushing back a scheduled trial in the case from October to April. The trustee had already been seeking at least $128 million in damages from UnitedLex and related entities.

The case is Lynn Tavenner, as Chapter 7 Trustee v. ULX Partners LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Adversary Proceeding No. 20-03124.

For Lynn Tavenner: Erika Morabito and Brittany Nelson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For UnitedLex Corp: J. Gregory Milmoe, David Barger and Thomas McKee of Greenberg Traurig

For Gary LeClair: Andrew Bowman and Scott Sexton of Gentry Locke; and William Broscious

