Universal Health loses bid to nix massive class in excessive fee case

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said Universal Health Services Inc must face a class action claiming its retirement plan charged excessive fees to more than 60,000 participants, even though the plaintiffs only invested in a fraction of the funds it offered.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while the named plaintiffs only invested in seven of the 37 funds offered by Universal, the company's alleged breach of its legal duties affected all of the funds in the same way.

The court affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Philadelphia that certified a nationwide class. The lawsuit filed in 2020 alleges violations of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). The law requires plan administrators to make prudent investment decisions on behalf of investors.

Universal had argued that the class could not be certified in light of the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Thole v. U.S. Bank NA, which said plan participants lack standing to sue under ERISA in the absence of a personal loss to their accounts.

The company claimed that the plaintiffs only had standing to sue on behalf of others who had invested in the same funds.

The case was the first that involved plaintiffs' standing under ERISA to reach a federal appeals court since Thole was decided.

The 3rd Circuit on Wednesday said that because the allegedly excessive administrative fees Universal paid to funds were common to the entire plan, the plaintiffs had alleged "the kind of concrete, personalized injuries traceable to the challenged conduct" required by Thole.

Universal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

James Miller of Miller Shah, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, in an email said "the decision will be very helpful in defeating arguments by defendants in such cases that attempt to prevent retirement plans and their participants from vindicating their legal rights."

The 3rd Circuit panel included Circuit Judges Anthony Scirica, Joseph Greenaway and Robert Cowen.

The case is Boley v. Universal Health Services Inc, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2014.

For the plaintiffs: James Miller of Miller Shah

For Universal: Michael Kenneally of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

