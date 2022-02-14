U.S. appeals court says Boeing must face contractor's trade-secret claims

A model of Boeing 747 passenger plane is displayed at the Asian Aerospace Expo in Hong Kong September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA BUSINESS TRANSPORT)

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Boeing allegedly misused confidential info for Air Force contract

Alabama Aircraft Industries says it lost $100 million from theft The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Aerospace giant Boeing Co has to defend itself for a second time from accusations that it stole trade secrets from a contractor that it allegedly bankrupted, a U.S. appeals court ruled Monday.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said an Alabama federal court was wrong to find that Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc brought its claims too late, giving the company another chance to argue that Boeing misused its secrets to win a contract with the U.S. Air Force.

AAI had told the appeals court that it lost nearly $100 million from Boeing's theft.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The court also rejected Boeing's bid for a new trial to reverse a jury's $2 million verdict that it broke contracts with the aircraft-maintenance company.

Boeing and Birmingham, Alabama-based AAI teamed up on a bid for a 2008 contract to maintain and upgrade Air Force refueling planes. After their relationship broke down, Boeing won the contract and AAI went into bankruptcy.

AAI sued Boeing in 2011, arguing it misused confidential information about its pricing, costs and work flow to win the contract. AAI also said Boeing knew that its previous contract to work on the planes generated more than 80% of its revenue, and that it knew it could force AAI out of business by cutting it from the bid.

A jury awarded AAI more than $2.1 million in 2020, finding Boeing breached contracts with the company, though an Alabama federal judge rejected AAI's trade-secret claims before trial. AAI would have sued in time under Missouri trade-secret law, but the lower court said Alabama law and its shorter time limit applied.

AAI asked the 11th Circuit to revive those claims, while Boeing requested a new trial. Circuit Judges Jill Pryor and Robert Luck ruled for AAI in a joint opinion on Monday.

The appeals court said that Missouri law governed the trade-secret claims based on a contract between the parties, and that even if it didn't, the state's law would apply because the alleged injury happened in Boeing's St. Louis office.

The court also upheld a decision to sanction Boeing for destroying relevant electronically stored information and denied its bid for a new trial.

AAI's attorney Laurie Daniel of Holland & Knight said the case has been a "long, hard fight" and that she appreciated the court's "thorough and analytical" opinion.

Boeing and its attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc v. Boeing Co, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-11141.

For AAI: Laurie Daniel of Holland & Knight

For Boeing: Craig Primis of Kirkland & Ellis

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.