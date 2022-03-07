U.S. appeals court wary of Mahindra's bid to nix Roxor import ban

ROXOR off-road vehicles are seen in the Mahindra Automotive North America assembly plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., January 30, 2019. Photo taken January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Summary

Summary Law firms Skeptical of argument that Jeep design is generic

Skeptical of argument that Jeep design is generic

Also questioned Fiat Chrysler's bid to ban post-2020 Roxors

(Reuters) - Indian auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd faced skeptical questioning by a U.S. appeals court Monday as it seeks to overturn a U.S. import ban on some versions of its Roxor off-road vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler says the Indian 4x4s copy the design of its Jeep Wranglers and sow consumer confusion. The U.S. International Trade Commission agreed in 2020 and banned imports of pre-2020 Roxors, sparking the appeal.

At Monday's hearing, judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit asked Mahindra's lawyers why Wrangler's design would not be entitled to trademark protection just because it was based on the unprotected design of a World War II-era military vehicle.

Mahindra attorney Dimitrios Drivas of White & Case told the panel it would set a "very dangerous precedent" to extend trade-dress protection to the Wrangler design when the U.S. Federal Trade Commission found the similar World War Two vehicle design was generic in 1948.

"Once generic, always generic," Drivas said.

But Circuit Judge Kara Stoll said there was "a lot of evidence" that the Wrangler design had become protectable since, and Judge Raymond Clevenger noted that the ITC found the World War Two jeep was "irrelevant to this whole conversation."

Fiat Chrysler's attorney Frank Cimino of Venable said the Jeep design became distinctive in the 1950s for the commercial auto market.

Houda Morad, an attorney with the ITC, said Mahindra "does not really offer any persuasive evidence from the 1950s onward concerning genericness."

The appeals court also considered Fiat Chrysler's challenge to an ITC order that allowed Mahindra to continue selling its redesigned post-2020 Roxor vehicles. Cimino pointed to a customer survey showing nearly a fifth of respondents believed the redesigned Roxor was associated with Jeep, but Drivas said this was "simply not sufficient" on its own to find infringement.

Circuit Judge Pauline Newman also participated in the argument.

The case is Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd v. International Trade Commission, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-2173.

For Mahindra: Dimitrios Drivas of White & Case

For FCA: Frank Cimino of Venable

For the ITC: Houda Morad

