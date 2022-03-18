U.S. court won't freeze Russian bank assets in ex-Olympic official's lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - A New York federal judge on Friday refused to freeze the assets of Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, denying a request from a former senior Russian Olympic official who said U.S. sanctions could imperil his lawsuit against the bank.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said plaintiff Akhmed Gadzhievich Bilalov had failed to show he would suffer "irreparable harm" if the bank's assets were not frozen.

Bilalov sued Sberbank in 2020, claiming it was part of a $1 billion scheme to wrest control of property tied to the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia. His lawyer argued in a March 8 court filing that escalating sanctions against the bank after Russia invaded Ukrainemade it necessary to stop Sberbank from moving funds out of reach of any judgment in the case.

Torres wrote in Friday's order that Bilalov's concerns were speculative.

Bilalov's lawyer, Irina Shpigel, did not immediately respond to a message on Friday seeking comment.

Sberbank, represented by attorneys at international law firms White & Case and Debevoise & Plimpton, has denied any wrongdoing in the case and opposed the asset freeze.

Representatives from White & Case and Debevoise declined to comment.

Debevoise and White & Case said earlier this month they were ending client work for Sberbank and would seek to withdraw from the case, part of a wave of major law firms that moved to stop providing legal services for certain Russian clients after the invasion of Ukraine.

A motion by the bank to dismiss Bilalov's lawsuit is pending.

The case is Bilalov v. Gref, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-09153.

For plaintiff: Irina Shpigel of Shpigel and Associates

For defendants: William Taft V of Debevoise & Plimpton; and Claire DeLelle of White & Case

