U.S. judge recommends no recovery for Sept. 11 victims from Afghan central bank assets

People pay respect for the victims at a memorial while the Tribute in Light art installation and the One World Trade Center are seen in the background on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, as it is seen from Exchange Place, New Jersey, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday recommended that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks not be able to attach assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments against the Taliban over its alleged role in the attacks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said the bank was entitled to immunity from jurisdiction, and that she lacked authority to decide that federal law authorized the proposed asset turnover.

The judge's recommendation now goes to U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who also oversees the litigation and can decide whether to accept the recommendation.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese

