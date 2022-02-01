U.S. Labor board official seeks swift punishment for anti-union threats

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary NLRB general counsel calls for court action to protect pro-union workers

Key enforcement tool was used only 14 times in 2021

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer on Tuesday called on regional staff to more aggressively police employers who threaten workers during unionizing campaigns, and take them to court before they can fire pro-union workers.

NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in a memo to staff lawyers said seeking federal court orders barring interference with union organizing earlier in the process would deter businesses from retaliating against union supporters and discouraging unionization efforts.

The memo comes amid a series of high-profile union campaigns involving Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp and The New York Times Co, among other companies, and as the Democrat-led NLRB is widely expected to reverse a series of Trump-era rulings that favored businesses.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The general counsel's office prosecutes unfair labor practice cases before the five-member NLRB and has the power to seek temporary injunctions from federal judges barring unlawful conduct by employers while a case is pending at the board.

The so-called 10(j) injunctions, named for a provision of federal labor law, have become increasingly rare in recent years. The general counsel's office sought 14 injunctions in 2021, down from 58 ten years earlier, according to the NLRB's website.

Abruzzo, a former union lawyer who was confirmed as general counsel in July, wrote in Tuesday's memo that the injunctions were one of the most important tools her office has to protect worker rights, and board staff should seek them in any case involving illegal threats and intimidation.

"Our Congressional mandate and mission is better effectuated when we seek to protect employees from potential discharges and other retaliatory actions, and to diminish the related chilling effect on others in the workplace," she wrote.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.