U.S. opposes China telecom's court bid seeking to block FCC action

Companies China Telecom Corp Ltd See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission has filed a motion opposing China Telecom Corp Ltd's (0728.HK) court bid seeking to block the FCC's decision revoking the company's authorization to operate in the United States, a court document posted online showed.

The motion, dated Nov. 23, was sealed. China's largest Chinese telecommunications company filed its request with the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia earlier in November. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register