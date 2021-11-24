Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

U.S. opposes China telecom's court bid seeking to block FCC action

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission has filed a motion opposing China Telecom Corp Ltd's (0728.HK) court bid seeking to block the FCC's decision revoking the company's authorization to operate in the United States, a court document posted online showed.

The motion, dated Nov. 23, was sealed. China's largest Chinese telecommunications company filed its request with the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia earlier in November. read more

Reporting by David Shepardson, Susan Heavey and Ismail Shakil

