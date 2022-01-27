U.S. panel to review patent from $2.1 bln Intel court loss

U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. Picture taken December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Summary

Summary Related documents Jury fined Intel last year for infringing the semiconductor patent

Third party says parts of VLSI Technology's patent unpatentable

(Reuters) - Chip making giant Intel Corp has inched toward a possible reprieve from part of a landmark $2.1 billion verdict, after a U.S. tribunal agreed to review the validity of one of two semiconductor patents that a jury said it infringed last year.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday granted a request to review VLSI Technology LLC's patent, which means the board believes there is a reasonable chance that at least one challenged part of it is invalid.

A West Texas jury said Intel must pay $1.5 billion for infringing the patent last year, as well as $675 million for infringing another VLSI patent, in one of the largest patent jury verdicts in U.S. history.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A South Dakota-based entity called Patent Quality Assurance LLC asked the board to review the first patent four months after the verdict. It told the tribunal that earlier inventions made parts of VLSI's patent unprotectable.

Contact information for PQA wasn't immediately available. The entity was registered in South Dakota less than a month before it filed the petition.

VLSI is an affiliate of the SoftBank-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group.

The patent at issue relates to regulating computer memory voltage and was first held by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors.

The board denied Intel's request to review the same patent in 2020. It agreed to review the second patent in the West Texas case late last year following a request by another company, OpenSky Industries LLC. That review is still pending.

Intel defeated other VLSI patent claims in a second West Texas trial last year. The parties are scheduled to face off for the third time in the same court in April.

Intel and the parties' attorneys didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Patent Quality Assurance LLC v. VLSI Technology LLC, Patent Trial and Appeal Board, No. IPR2021-01229.

For PQA: Bruce Slayden of Slayden Grubert Beard

For VLSI: Babak Redjaian of Irell & Manella, Kenneth Weatherwax of Lowenstein & Weatherwax

Read more:

Intel loses U.S. patent trial, ordered to pay $2.18 billion to VLSI Tech

Intel defeats VLSI Technology in $3.1 bln patent trial

Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict, plans appeal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.