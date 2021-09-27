Wells Fargo reaches $37.3 mln settlement of US claims it overcharged clients

Companies Wells Fargo & Co See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Monday reached a $37.3 million settlement to resolve U.S. government accusations that it fraudulently overcharged hundreds of commercial customers who used its foreign exchange services.

The settlement filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan requires a judge's approval, and resolves civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In afternoon trading, the bank's shares were down 2.1% at $46.91.

The San Francisco-based bank has been dogged for the last five years by a series of scandals over its treatment of customers, and has been subjected since 2018 to a federal cap on asset growth until it improves its operations and oversight.

According to court papers, Wells Fargo defrauded 771 customers between 2010 and 2017 by systematically charging higher spreads or sales margins on foreign exchange transactions than it promised, and providing financial incentives to salespeople for the overcharges.