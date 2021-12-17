U.S. watchdogs send all-caps text to Wall Street

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies JPMorgan Chase & Co See all

Deutsche Bank AG See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. watchdogs are having a priority chat with Wall Street. JPMorgan (JPM.N) is paying $200 million to settle charges its brokerage arm failed to maintain records of private messages sent by employees via text, WhatsApp and such. The unusually large penalty should spur financial firms to increase monitoring of personal communications, which have become harder to track with many employees working remotely.

The bank headed by Jamie Dimon admitted that employees communicated about business using personal devices from at least January 2018 to November 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. The agency slapped JPMorgan with a $125 million fine, the largest for such an infraction, while the Commodity Futures Trading Commission extracted a separate settlement.

Previous penalties have been far smaller, like a $2.5 million hit for Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) a year ago. Though it totals less than 2% of JPMorgan's hefty net income read more in the most recent quarter, the latest punishment is harder to dismiss. As Covid-19 variants disrupt returning to the office, banks will have to raise their Big Brother game. (By Gina Chon)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

HSBC suffers money-laundering déjà vu read more

Turkey’s Erdogan finds a new way to fuel inflation read more

McDonald’s CEO clawback beats usual nothingburger read more

Boohoo slump will outlast its festive partywear read more

Citi diversity brag is begging for rivals’ riposte read more

3M is a banker’s idea of no fun read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Richard Beales and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.