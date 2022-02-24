U.S. weighs entering court fight between Ukraine and Russia's Tatneft

The logo of Russia's oil producer Tatneft is pictured at its Taneco refinery complex in Nizhnekamsk, in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Law firms Related documents Ukraine's lawyers said they're worried national security information could be given to Russian officials

Justice Department says the United States may have foreign policy interests in D.C. case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said this week it may step into a court battle in Washington, D.C., between Ukraine and a Russian energy company, citing Ukraine's concerns that documents produced in the case could be shared with the Russian government.

Ukraine and its lawyers are fighting discovery requests by Tatneft, a Russian oil and gas company that sued Ukraine to enforce a $173 million arbitration award stemming from a dispute over shares in a Ukrainian oil refinery.

Ukraine has asked a federal appeals court to pause enforcement of its order upholding the arbitration award as the country attempts to obtain a bond that would stop discovery in the trial court.

Justice Department lawyers said in a filing Tuesday that they are “actively considering whether to file a Statement of Interest with the Court addressing U.S. foreign policy interests potentially implicated by discovery proceedings before this Court.” That decision requires consultation with senior DOJ officials, the lawyers said.

The legal wrangling is unfolding as Ukraine copes with a large-scale Russian military invasion. On Thursday, Russian missiles struck Ukrainian targets and authorities reported columns of troops pouring across Ukraine's borders.

The DOJ cited Ukraine’s worries that documents produced through U.S. court discovery could be shared with the Russian government, as “the Chairman of Tatneft’s Board is the Head of Tatarstan, a political subdivision of the Russian Federation, and that Tatarstan retains a golden share interest in the company with a veto power over important decisions.”

“Sharing such information with the Russian Federation would, according to Ukraine, undermine its national security and economic interests at a particularly sensitive time,” the Justice Department said. A department spokesperson declined to comment.

Ukraine's lawyers at Winston & Strawn have said in court filings that the country is working to secure a bond that would cover the amount of the arbitration award, which would bring discovery to a halt. The lawyers did not immediately return a request for comment.

Attorneys for Tatneft have said the information they’re seeking has nothing to do with Ukraine’s national security interests, and that Ukraine has not substantively proven the risk of information leaking to the Russian government.

Jonathan Blackman of Cleary Gottlieb, who represents Tatneft, told Reuters Thursday that Tatneft would be very pleased if Ukraine secured the full bond. He said discovery in the case was intended solely to obtain the judgment and never to “interfere with or intrude on Ukraine’s national security.”

The case is Pao Tatneft v. Ukraine, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:17-cv-00582.

For Tatneft: Jonathan Blackman of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton; Sarah Dowd of Binder & Schwartz

For Ukraine: Maria Kostytska of Winston & Strawn

For the U.S.: Brian Boynton, principal deputy assistant attorney general, civil division

