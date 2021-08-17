Valve gets new patent review from Fed. Circ. in game-controller dispute

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Video-game company Valve Corp received another chance on Tuesday to invalidate parts of two patents owned by Ironburg Inventions Ltd, which had sued the Bellevue, Washington-based company for infringing patents related to an improved game controller.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board ignored "overwhelming evidence" that an article reviewing an allegedly similar controller was prior art to the patents, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk wrote for a three-judge panel.

Dyk otherwise affirmed the board's mixed rulings on the validity of other parts of the two Ironburg patents.

Valve and its attorney Sharon Israel of Shook Hardy & Bacon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Ironburg's parent company – California-based gaming accessory maker Corsair Gaming Inc – or its attorney Robert Becker of Manatt Phelps & Phillips.

Ironburg sued Valve for infringing the patents at issue and two others with its Steam Controller video-game controller in Atlanta federal court, in a case that was moved to Seattle federal court in 2017.

Valve challenged the validity of the patents at issue at the PTAB in 2017, and the board found one of the patents valid while invalidating parts of the other in 2019. Both parties appealed parts of the decision.

Dyk, joined by Circuit Judges Alan Lourie and Pauline Newman in Tuesday's opinion, agreed with Valve that the board wrongly discredited a piece of prior art that Valve had argued invalidated parts of the patents.

Valve presented the board a printout of an online review of an Xbox 360 controller with allegedly similar technology that preceded both Ironburg patents, and noted that Ironburg itself had cited the article during the application process. The board said Valve hadn't proven the printout was a copy of the article Ironburg cited.

But Dyk said the printout was authentic because the two documents were "virtually identical" and that they were both prior art.

The only difference between them was their posting dates, with Valve's version having been posted six years ago and Ironburg's in 2010.

"The difference in dates does not bear on the subject matter being disclosed, which is identical in each document," Dyk said.

Ironburg also argued the article wasn't prior art because it wasn't "publicly accessible" before its patents' 2013 priority date. But Dyk said there was "overwhelming evidence" it was publicly accessible in 2010, noting, among other things, that patent examiners trained to determine publication dates found it had been published in 2010, that it was meant to reach the general public, and that an examiner found the article through a basic internet search.

The fact that the article had been accessed through the Wayback Machine – an online digital archive of web pages – didn't affect the court's calculus.

"District courts have taken judicial notice of the contents of webpages available through the Wayback Machine as facts that can be accurately and readily determined from sources whose accuracy cannot reasonably be questioned," Dyk said.

Dyk remanded the case for the board to reconsider the article in Valve's challenges.

Dyk also affirmed the board's mixed rulings on the validity of other parts of the two patents.

The case is Valve Corp v. Ironburg Inventions Ltd, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1315.

For Valve: Sharon Israel of Shook Hardy & Bacon

For Ironburg: Robert Becker of Manatt Phelps & Phillips