Veritas Capital to buy Houghton Mifflin for $2.8 bln

Companies Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC.O) said on Tuesday it had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Veritas Capital for about $2.8 billion in cash.

Houghton Mifflin was one of the pandemic winners, benefiting from a surge in demand for remote learning that sent its shares up nearly five-fold in 2021.

Veritas Capital will pay $21 for each Houghton share, a premium of 15% to its last close on Friday.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, with Houghton Mifflin Chief Executive Officer Jack Lynch continuing to lead the company.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin jumped about 12% before the bell.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.