Versace, Fashion Nova sew up dress copying dispute shortly before trial

(Reuters) - Italian fashion house Gianni Versace has settled claims that "fast fashion" retailer Fashion Nova ripped off its "iconic" designs -- including a green dress that singer and actress Jennifer Lopez famously wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards -- for its own clothing line, according to a Los Angeles federal court order published Friday.

The minute order said the parties have agreed to settle the case in principle, four days before trial was set to begin.

Versace's attorneys Andrew Gordon of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Patrick Somers of Kendall Brill & Kelly, and its parent company Capri Holdings, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Fashion Nova and its attorneys Jeanne Gills and Cynthia Rigsby of Foley & Lardner also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Versace accused Los Angeles-based Fashion Nova in 2019 of infringing its trademarks, trade dress, and copyrights by copying three of its most famous dresses. It called Fashion Nova a "serial infringer" that specializes in knock-offs, and said the company has been sued at least eight times by other designers since its 2013 launch.

Fashion Nova denied the allegations and asked the court to invalidate Versace's copyright registrations in 2020.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson is presiding.

In June, Anderson rejected the parties' joint request to reschedule the trial to 2022. The parties had asked the court to delay the trial to allow Italian witnesses to travel to the United States and testify in person.

The case is Gianni Versace S.R.L. v. Fashion Nova Inc., U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:19-cv-10074.

For Versace: Andrew Gordon of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, Patrick Somers of Kendall Brill & Kelly

For Fashion Nova: Jeanne Gills and Cynthia Rigsby of Foley & Lardner