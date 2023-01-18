Video gamers fight Microsoft bid to block lawsuit over Activision deal

Summary

(Reuters) - Video game players suing Microsoft Corp over its $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc have asked a U.S. judge to deny the technology giant's effort to pause the consumer antitrust lawsuit pending the resolution of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's legal challenge to the deal.

The attorneys leading the case against Microsoft argued in a filing on Tuesday in California federal court that "time is of the essence" to challenge Microsoft's deal, which is set to close in July, and that the video game consumer plaintiffs are not parties to the FTC's case opposing the merger.

"If plaintiffs' case is stayed, there is a high likelihood that Microsoft will consummate the merger before plaintiffs can prove their claims," plaintiffs' lawyers Joseph Saveri and Joseph Alioto said in their filing. "That result would not only irreparably harm plaintiffs but would also drastically complicate this proceeding and immeasurably expand its scope."

The attorneys represent 10 video game players who argue the deal would harm competition, giving Microsoft "far-outsized market power in the video game industry" and the ability to foreclose rivals, limit output, reduce consumer choice, raise prices, and further inhibit competition."

Lawyers for Microsoft at Wilkinson Stekloff and Alston & Bird on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A representative from Microsoft declined to comment.

The FTC on Wednesday declined to comment.

Microsoft has defended its Activision acquisition plan, which also faces regulatory scrutiny in the EU and elsewhere, as a path "to bring more games to more people."

In a filing last week, Microsoft's lawyers argued that pausing the private litigation to allow the FTC case to move forward would "avoid needless and duplicative litigation and the risk of inconsistent rulings on identical issues."

The FTC, litigating at its in-house forum, hasn't asked a U.S. district court to preliminarily enjoin the deal. An administrative law judge still could block the acquisition.

"There is accordingly no reason to litigate this case right now. Microsoft is already litigating the issues presented here in front of the FTC," Microsoft's lawyers told U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley.

Alioto, an attorney for the plaintiffs, told Reuters that Microsoft had agreed to a timeline to move the private consumer case forward.

"The FTC and our case are separate. We're not governed by the FTC," Alioto said. He added: "We don't wait for the FTC."

The case is Demartini v. Microsoft Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, 3:22-cv-08991.

For plaintiffs: Joseph Alioto of Alioto Law Firm; and Joseph Saveri of Joseph Saveri Law Firm

For Microsoft: Rakesh Kilaru of Wilkinson Stekloff; and Valarie Williams of Alston & Bird

