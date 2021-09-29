Vivint wins reprieve from Fed Circ. on PTO patent reexamination

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Alarm.com already had several IPR requests rejected

PTO shouldn't have ordered reexam after denying abusive IPR petition

Chief Judge Moore says holding is narrow The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that Vivint Inc can escape a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review of one of its patents, after rival smart alarm maker Alarm.com Inc had already failed to invalidate it and related patents before the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The PTO denied one of the PTAB petitions based on Alarm.com's abusive filing practices, and the office couldn't then "grant a nearly identical reexamination request that is even more abusive," Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

Vivint's attorney William Milliken of Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox declined to comment, as did Alarm.com and the PTO.

Vivint didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Richard Stark and Sharonmoyee Goswami of Cravath, Swaine & Moore, who represent Alarm.com in the underlying patent infringement case.

Provo, Utah-based Vivint sued Alarm.com in Utah federal court in 2015, alleging its security, automation and energy management products infringe four Vivint patents related to an electronic message delivery system.

Virginia-based Alarm.com denied the claims and filed 14 petitions for inter partes review with the PTAB to challenge the patents' validity, including three IPRs for the patent at issue. The PTAB denied the petitions, and in one denial in 2016, cited the company's "similar, serial challenges to the same patent" that bordered on harassing patent owners.

Alarm.com later filed for an ex parte reexamination at the PTO, in which the office can reconsider a patent's validity based on a substantial new question of patentability.

The Federal Circuit said Alarm.com's ex parte request copied "vast swaths" of the rejected IPR petition "almost word for word." But the PTO granted the reexamination request because it presented prior art from the IPR petitions "in a new light."

The office denied a Vivint petition to dismiss the proceeding because it said it had no authority to do so after ordering the reexamination, and rejected a second Vivint argument that it acted arbitrarily by reaching a different conclusion than the PTO's PTAB did on the same facts.

The PTO invalidated the patent. The PTAB affirmed, and Vivint reiterated its arguments on appeal to the Federal Circuit.

Moore, joined by Circuit Judges Alvin Schall and Kathleen O'Malley, said that although Alarm.com had raised new questions of patentability, the Patent Office's decision not to dismiss the proceeding after the IPR denial was unreasonable.

Moore said that Alarm.com's ex parte request was a "more egregious abuse" than the IPR petition that the PTAB found abusive, which made it arbitrary for the PTO to grant reexamination after denying IPR.

Moore also said the holding was "narrow," and limited to the situation where an "even more abusive" reexamination request is granted after denying an abusive IPR petition.

"We are not holding that the Director may never launch a reexamination even when a particular challenger has engaged in improper serial filing," Moore said.

The PTO's incorrect conclusion that it didn't have the authority to terminate a reexamination also "infected" the rest of its analysis, Moore said.

The case is In re Vivint Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 2020-1992.

For Vivint: William Milliken of Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

For the PTO: Robert McManus of the PTO's Office of the Solicitor