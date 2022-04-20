Walmart seeks new trial over firing of worker with Down syndrome

A Walmart sign is pictured at one of their stores in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Summary

Summary Law firms Walmart says was unaware employee's attendance issues stemmed from disability

A $125 million jury award was cut to $300,000 The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc has asked a Wisconsin federal judge to order a new trial on claims that the company unlawfully fired a longtime employee with Down syndrome when she could not adjust to a new schedule, after the retail giant successfully moved to slash a $125 million jury verdict in the case.

Walmart in a court filing on Tuesday said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had failed to show that the company was aware of the link between the worker's disability and the attendance issues that triggered her firing, which is required to prove a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The company asked U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Green Bay, Wisconsin to grant it judgment as a matter of law or to order a new trial.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The EEOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

A jury last year awarded $125 million to the worker, Marlo Spaeth, which Griesbach lowered to $300,000 in February because of the cap on damages under the ADA.

Spaeth worked at a Manitowoc, Wisconsin store for 15 years and had a regular shift of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to court filings. In late 2014, Walmart implemented a computerized scheduling system under which Spaeth's hours varied.

Spaeth, whose condition requires her to keep a rigid schedule, missed work or left early on more than a dozen occasions before she was fired.

Walmart in Tuesday's filing said there was no proof that Spaeth's managers were aware that her disability had caused her attendance difficulties. The company pointed to testimony from the EEOC's own medical expert that "most people ... have no idea" that individuals with Down syndrome have trouble adjusting to new schedules.

The case is EEOC v. Walmart Stores East LP, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, No. 17-cv-0070.

For the EEOC: Leslie Carter

For Walmart: Warren Buliox of MWH Law Group; Misha Tseytlin of Troutman Sanders; George Burnett of Conway Olejniczak & Jerry

Read more:

EEOC wins $125 mln jury verdict in Walmart disability bias case

Walmart was hit with a $125 mln verdict, but the law is on its side

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.