Wanted: lead plaintiff in the $600 million Straight Path trial

(Reuters) - It is a truth universally acknowledged that a shareholder lawyer in possession of strong breach of duty allegations must be in want of a lead plaintiff.

With deep apologies to Jane Austen, I bring you today the story of a newly urgent quest for a lead plaintiff to head a class action asserting that the telecom billionaire Howard Jonas deprived shareholders of more than $600 million when Verizon Communications Inc bought the Jonas-controlled wireless spectrum company Straight Path Communications Inc in 2017.

The case was supposed to go to trial on May 2 – a date that plaintiffs lawyers from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, Entwistle & Cappucci and Labaton Sucharow battled mightily to attain. Over the last five years, plaintiffs lawyers convinced Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock of Delaware Chancery Court that shareholders were asserting a direct breach-of-duty claim against Jonas and his allies, rather than a derivative claim on behalf of Straight Path. In 2019, they won affirmation of Glasscock's decision from the Delaware Supreme Court. In February, they defeated defense motions for summary judgment.

All that remained was to certify the shareholder class and proceed to the May 2 trial before Glasscock.

But that’s not going to happen.

In a teleconference on Friday, the vice chancellor postponed the start of the shareholder trial. Instead of beginning testimony on May 2, Glasscock will use the day to hear evidence about whether the two remaining candidates to lead the $600 million class action are actually fit to represent their fellow Straight Path shareholders. In particular, the vice chancellor wants more information about alleged trading in Straight Path shares by one of the remaining lead plaintiff candidates, The Arbitrage Fund, during the course of the litigation.

Glasscock previously described The Arbitrage Fund’s alleged trading as “troubling” in a March 11 opinion deferring a decision on class certification.

That opinion needs some explaining. There have been two lead plaintiffs throughout most of the long-running case, The Arbitrage Fund, with Entwistle as its primary counsel, and an investment vehicle called JDS1, represented primarily by Bernstein Litowitz. The two funds and their law firms teamed up quite effectively to litigate the merits of their claim that as Straight Path’s board negotiated its sale to Verizon, Jonas exerted his control over Straight Path to bludgeon the company into selling an extremely valuable asset to IDT Corp, another Jonas-controlled business, for only about $10 million.

Plaintiffs claim that the asset – a contractual indemnification claim that put IDT on the hook for some Straight Path liabilities – was worth vastly more: According to their theory, the indemnity would have required IDT to cover a $614 million penalty that Straight Path was required to pay to the Federal Communications Commission in conjunction with the Verizon deal. Straight Path shareholders contend that they lost out on hundreds of millions of dollars because Jonas allegedly forced Straight Path to sell the indemnity claim on the cheap before he would agree to the Verizon deal.

Jonas and IDT have disputed that interpretation of their obligations under the indemnity agreement. Glasscock found the language of the contract was too ambiguous, obscure and turgid – his word, not mine – to be decided as a matter of law, which is one of the main reasons he denied defendants’ motion for summary judgment.

But the defendants, represented by Cyrulnik Fattaruso, Richards Layton & Finger and Potter Anderson & Corroon, haven't restricted themselves to contractual arguments. They also attacked the funds that served as lead plaintiffs, alleging that they had traded IDT or Straight Path shares while in possession of non-public information from the litigation.

The funds both denied any such improper trading and pointed out that there is no direct evidence of it. JDS1 nevertheless decided to withdraw its lead plaintiff bid before the vice chancellor ruled on the funds' motion for class certification.

In his March 11 decision, Glasscock said the defense allegations of improper trading by The Arbitrage Fund were “attenuated,” in part because the fund itself did not trade IDT shares at all, though its affiliates did. The fund did allegedly engage in Straight Path trades, though, and Glasscock said that was "troubling." The vice chancellor said he could not rule on class certification without more evidence about the fund's trades.

The judge suggested in the March 11 decision that there could be an easier route to class certification: An individual investor represented by Bernstein Litowitz, Ardell Howard, had already intervened in the case and had even been deposed by defendants. Glasscock urged plaintiffs lawyers to consider moving for class certification with Howard as the sole lead plaintiff.

They chose not to. In a letter brief made public on March 17, Bernstein Litowitz and Entwistle proposed that Howard serve as the class representative – but that The Arbitrage Fund remain in the case as an additional lead plaintiff. That plan, they said, would allow the case to stay on track for a May 2 trial.

In a response filed early on Friday, the defendants said the plaintiffs’ proposal failed to respond to Glasscock’s questions about The Arbitrage Fund’s trading – and raised additional questions about Howard’s adequacy as a lead. Jonas and the other defendants said they needed time to ask more questions about Howard.

Glasscock agreed that matters are too unsettled to begin the trial on May 2. “I'm not asserting any blame or suggesting any gamesmanship on the part of the plaintiffs,” he said. “But I'm faced with a practical reality, which is we're five or six weeks from starting this trial, and I don't have a lead plaintiff.”

Shareholder lawyer Vince Cappucci told me the delay is going to end up vindicating The Arbitrage Fund. “Now that there’s time for vetting,” he said, “you’ll see there’s no reason why TAF could not be approved as the class representative."

Defense counsel Rudolf Koch of Richards Layton did not respond to my query.

