Warner Music, country star Dwight Yoakam settle copyrights dispute

Parties settled hours before key court hearing

(Reuters) - Country singer Dwight Yoakam and Warner Music have resolved their legal dispute over Yoakam's attempt to reclaim some of his early works from the label, according to a filing in Los Angeles federal court.It is the latest development in a surge of legal disputes involving high-profile artists, including Marvel comic writers and Cher, over the Copyright Act's termination provision.

Yoakam sued WMG and its Warner Records and Rhino subsidiaries last year, and said they had refused to accept that he was canceling their agreement and reclaiming his copyrights to his first album "Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc." and other works.

The Sunday settlement notice came hours before the parties were scheduled to present arguments to a federal judge.

Under U.S. copyright law, an artist can terminate an agreement to transfer their copyrights and reclaim them after 35 years in some circumstances.

According to Yoakam, he told Warner starting in 2019 that he was terminating its rights from a 1985 agreement, but the label has refused to acknowledge his termination notices or return his copyrights, leaving him in "perpetual limbo."

Yoakam asked the court to rule that he successfully canceled the agreement and reclaimed his rights, and accused WMG of copyright infringement.

WMG argued that Yoakam's notices and lawsuit were untimely, and that he didn't own some of the rights at issue.

Yoakam's attorney Richard Busch of King & Ballow confirmed that the parties settled, but declined to provide more details.

A spokesperson for Warner Music declined to comment.

The case is Yoakam v. Warner Records Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-01165.

For Yoakam: Richard Busch of King & Ballow

For Warner Music: Rollin Ransom of Sidley Austin

