Washington Prime bankruptcy judge warns of value ‘uncertainty’ as pandemic wanes

U.S. District Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Mall operator will market its real estate assets

Equity holders preview valuation challenge

Judge OKs bankruptcy loan The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The judge overseeing Washington Prime Group Inc’s bankruptcy said on Monday that evaluating the mall operator’s assets will be difficult as the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on real estate remain unclear – an issue that has quickly become central to the mall operator’s Chapter 11 case.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston made his statements during a virtual hearing held a day after Washington Prime, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, filed for Chapter 11 protection. The Columbus, Ohio-based company has $3.8 billion in long-term debt and an agreement with secured creditors to pursue a reorganization that provides some return to equity holders.

Washington Prime, which is publicly traded and owns 102 shopping centers across the U.S., is the latest major mall operator to seek bankruptcy relief since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said government-mandated restrictions on in-person shopping have caused its tenants to struggle with rent payments, which led to its own revenue decline. Reuters previously reported that the company, which was spun off from mall giant Simon Property Group in 2014, would file for bankruptcy this week.

During the hearing, a lawyer for affiliates of Cygnus Capital Partners Ltd, which hold preferred and common equity, told the judge that his clients would likely challenge the company’s estimated valuation during the bankruptcy case. The lawyer, Adam Friedman of Olshan Frome Wolosky, said equity holders believe Washington Prime is worth far more than it claims and that they should therefore receive far more than the "paltry" recovery the company has offered them, which includes $40 million in cash or 6.125% of the reorganized equity.

Under Washington Prime's restructuring proposal, senior lenders will receive new debt, unsecured noteholders will swap their debt for equity, and the company will conduct a $325 million equity rights offering. However, the company will also market its assets during the bankruptcy to determine whether a higher-value deal is possible. The company is aiming for a bid deadline of early August.

Friedman’s comments prompted Isgur to compare the ongoing, gradual recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic to the Houston real estate crash of the early 1980s, saying it took several months before the dust settled and the value of real estate properties became clear. He said based on that experience, he expects there to be some uncertainty about Washington Prime’s value during the bankruptcy process, even with a market test.

“At some point we’re going to end up making a decision in a world of uncertainty, no matter how much marketing we have,” he said.

The judge also approved Washington Prime’s request to access part of a $100 million loan to fund operations during its bankruptcy, which it hopes to wrap up by the end of summer. A final hearing on the full amount of the loan will be held on July 8.

The company’s proposed restructuring is backed by one of its largest creditors, Strategic Value Partners LLC. The restructuring is also supported by lenders Redwood Capital Management LLC, Silver Point Capital LP and Glendon Capital Management LP.

In late 2020, mall operators CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust filed for bankruptcy after many of their retail tenants saw revenues plummet amid the pandemic.

Washington Prime is aiming for a late summer exit from bankruptcy.

The case is In re Washington Prime Group, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-31948.

For Washington Prime: Chad Husnick, Joshua Sussberg and Alexander Nicas of Kirkland & Ellis; and Matthew Cavenaugh, Kristhy Peguero and Genevieve Graham of Jackson Walker

For SVP: Damian Schaible, Angela Libby and Aryeh Ethan Falk of Davis Polk & Wardwell; and Charles Beckham Jr, Arsalan Muhammad and Martha Wyrick of Haynes and Boone

For the lender group: Joshua Feltman and Angela Herring of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; and Paul Heath and Michael Garza of Vinson & Elkins

For Cygnus: Adam Friedman of Olshan Frome Wolosky

Read more:

Mall owner Washington Prime files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

EXCLUSIVE Washington Prime to file bankruptcy as soon as this week-sources