Week Ahead in Banking: Aug. 16, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, Aug. 16

No time - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is scheduled to file its brief in response to RD Legal Funding's petition to the U.S. Supreme Court. RD Legal seeks to reverse a ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived the CFPB's case accusing the litigation funder of predatory lending.

The case raises questions about how the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year in Seila Law v. CFPB should affect ongoing cases.

The case is RD Legal Funding et al. v. CFPB, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-1758. For RD Legal: Jeffrey Hammer of Caldwell Hammer and Anne Voigts of King & Spalding. For the CFPB: Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.

Tuesday, August 17

2:00 p.m. - Ballard Spahr attorneys Mark Furletti and Alan Kaplinsky in Philadelphia will present a webinar on legal issues related to buy-now-pay-later credit offerings, which have become increasingly popular with consumers and are on the CFPB's radar.

