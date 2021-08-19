Week Ahead in Banking: Aug. 23, 2021

Law firms

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

11:30 a.m. - Attorneys for the National Bank of Pakistan will urge U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan to dismiss a lawsuit seeking damages on behalf of Americans injured or killed in attacks attributed to al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. The plaintiffs claim the bank helped send more than $1 million to the Islamist militant group by financing its affiliates. The bank has said the lawsuit fails to adequately state a claim under U.S. law.

The case is Brown et al v. National Bank of Pakistan, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-11876.

For the plaintiffs: Ryan Sparacino of Sparacino, Tejinder Singh of Goldstein & Russell and Gary Osen of Osen.

For the bank: Christopher Curran, Claire DeLelle and Matthew Leddicotte of White & Case.

Friday, Aug. 27

10:00 a.m. - Attorneys for former JPMorgan Chase & Co foreign exchange trader Akshay Aiyer will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse his 2019 conviction for conspiring with traders at other banks to rig currency trades.

The case is U.S. v. Aiyer, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3594

For the government: Mary Wimberly of the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division.

For Aiyer: Martin Klotz of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com