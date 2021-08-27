Week Ahead in Banking: Aug. 30, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, Aug. 30

2:30 p.m. - A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear Pulse Network LLC's antitrust claims against rival Visa Inc concerning the networks on which debit card transactions are processed. Lawyers for Pulse, acquired by Discovery Financial Services, argue that the Texas judge that oversees the case "disfavors antitrust law" and erred in saying it has no standing to sue. Retail groups filed a brief in support of Pulse.

The case is Pulse Network LLC v. Visa Inc, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-20669.

For Pulse: Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis.

For Visa: Allyson Newton Ho of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Thursday, Sept. 2

10:00 a.m. - Attorneys for investors in LendingClub Corp will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle to revive their proposed class action alleging the fintech company misled investors about a Federal Trade Commission investigation into its origination fees.

The case is Veal v. LendingClub Corp, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16603.

For the investors: Patrick Dahlstrom of Pomerantz and Laurence Rosen of The Rosen Law Firm.

For the company: James Kramer and Alexander Talarides of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com