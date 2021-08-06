Week Ahead in Banking: August 9, 2021

Companies

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, August 9

9:00 a.m. - California and Florida homeowners who signed up for loans for energy-saving home improvements from Ygrene Energy Fund will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to grant them class status in a lawsuit alleging the loan agreements were misleading.

The case is George Woolley, et al v. Ygrene Energy Fund, Inc., et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16608. For George Woolley, et al: Graham LippSmith of LippSmith. For Ygrene Energy Fund, Inc.: Fredrick Levin of Buckley.

Wednesday, August 11

9:00 a.m. - Investors in a digital currency called BitConnect Coins will ask the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta to revive claims in their securities fraud class action against individuals they said promoted the unregistered security online and claims against YouTube, which hosted the promotional videos.

The case is Parks et al. v. BitConnect Ltd et al., 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-11675. For the investors: Daniel Bushell of Bushell Law. For an alleged promoter: Carl Volz of Pontem Law and Julianna McCabe of Carlton Fields. For YouTube: Nathan Berman of Zuckerman Spaeder and Brian Willen of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati

Thursday, August 12

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan will hold an evidentiary hearing to reconsider his order that consultant Hamid "Ray" Akhavan forfeit $17 million after being convicted of duping banks into handling payments to San Francisco-based cannabis marketplace Eaze Technologies Inc.

The case is U.S. v. Weigand et al., No. 1:20-cr-00188, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. For the government: Nicholas Folly, Tara La Morte and Emily Deininger of the U.S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. For Akhavan: William Burck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com