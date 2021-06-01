Week Ahead in Banking: June 1, 2021

Law firms Labaton Sucharow LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, June 2

12:00 p.m. - The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and the Bank Policy Institute will kick off their annual conference examining U.S. prudential regulation and its impact on U.S. capital market functioning and liquidity. Speakers from the Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Goldman Sachs and others will address topics including sustainable finance, stress testing and more.

Thursday, June 3

12:00 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan will sentence Natalie May Edwards, a former U.S. Treasury Department employee who pleaded guilty to leaking confidential documents relating to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and others to a reporter from BuzzFeed. Prosecutors have called for Edwards to serve at least six months in prison.

The case is U.S. v. Edwards, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cr-00064. For the government: Kimberly Ravener and Daniel Richenthal. For Edwards: Stephanie Carvlin.

Friday, June 4

10:00 a.m. - Metals traders will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive a proposed class action accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices. BASF and ICBC Standard Bank have filed a cross-appeal arguing a federal judge in Manhattan was wrong to deny a motion to dismiss the case for lack of personal jurisdiction.

The case is KPFF Investment Inc et al. v. HSBC Bank USA NA, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1458. For KPFF Investment: Matthew Perez of Labaton Sucharow. For HSBC: Paul Mezzina of King & Spalding. For BASF: Andrew Lawrence of Kirkland & Ellis. For ICBC Standard Bank: Robert Houck of Clifford Chance. For The London Platinum and Palladium Fixing Company: Matthew Katz of Schindler Cohen & Hochman.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com