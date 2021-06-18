Week Ahead in Banking: June 21, 2021

Law firms Nexus See all

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 21

10:00 a.m. - Funds invested in mortgage-backed securities will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to reverse a judgment against them in a dispute over proceeds from the $5.4 billion sale of the Stuyvesant Town apartment complex in Manhattan. The Appaloosa Management funds say profit from the sale should have gone to them, because the property's mortgage was part of the pool they invested in, rather than the loan servicer and lender.

The case is Appaloosa Investment LPI et al. v. Federal Home Loan Mortgage et al., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1708. For Appaloosa: Thomas Redburn Jr of Lowenstein Sandler. For CWC: Gregory Cross of Venable. For FHFA: Christopher Johnson of McKool Smith.

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Court Judge John Tharp Jr. in Chicago will sentence former Deutsche Bank AG trader James Vorley on seven counts of wire fraud for manipulating the precious metals futures markets by placing fraudulent orders using a tactic known as spoofing. He was convicted alongside former colleague Cedric Chanu in September. Prosecutors have said he should serve more than four years in prison, while Vorley's attorneys have asked for time served.

The case is U.S. v. Vorley et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 18-cr-00035. For Vorley: Roger Burlingame of Dechert. For the government: Avi Perry of the DOJ Criminal Division, Fraud Section.

Tuesday, June 22

10:30 a.m. - Former Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk is scheduled to stand trial on charges of bribing President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Prosecutors said Calk approved $16 million in high-risk loans to Manafort for help trying to obtain a position in the Trump administration. The trial is before U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan.

The case is U.S. v. Calk, No. 19-cr-00366, in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. For the government: Paul Monteleoni, Douglas Zolkind and Benet Kearney of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. For Calk: Paul Schoeman and Darren LaVerne of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.

1:00 p.m. - Immigration services company Nexus Services Inc will urge U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to dismiss a lawsuit by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleging the company defrauded immigrants detained in the U.S. who sought help with bail. The company has argued the CFPB has no jurisdiction because insurance regulators already have made similar claims in prior actions.

The case is CFPB et al. v. Nexus Services Inc et al., No. 21-cv-00016, U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia. For Libre: Mario Williams of NDH. For the CFPB: Hai Binh Nguyen and Donald Gordon.

Wednesday, June 23

11:00 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena will convene en banc to reconsider Wells Fargo & Co's bid to end a case by Oakland, California seeking damages for lost property tax revenue that the city said was caused by the bank's discriminatory mortgage lending practices.

The case is City of Oakland v. Wells Fargo & Co, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-15169. For Oakland: Robert Peck of the Center for Constitutional Litigation. For Wells Fargo: Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com