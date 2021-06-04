Week Ahead in Banking: June 7, 2021

Law firms Mayer Brown See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, June 9

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn will sentence Goldman Sachs' Malaysian subsidiary following its October guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws by bribing Malaysian officials to win business with the country's sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB. A plea agreement the judge accepted requires her to sentence the subsidiary to a $500,000 criminal fine, which was part of a larger settlement where the bank agreed to pay $2.9 billion to authorities in the U.S., Malaysia and other countries.

The case is U.S. v. Goldman Sachs (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, No. 20-cr-00438, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York. For the government: Alixandra Smith of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York and Katherine Nielsen and Jennifer Ambuehl of the Department of Justice. For the bank: Robert Luskin of Paul Hastings.

Thursday, June 10

9:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston will hold a hearing on State Street Corporation's extended deferred prosecution agreement. The bank and prosecutors agreed in March to add one year to the compliance monitorship the firm submitted to when it settled fraud allegations in 2017, citing delays caused by the pandemic.

The case is U.S. v. State Street Corporation, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 21-cr-10153. For the government: Justin O'Connell of the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. For State Street: Robert Keefe and William Paine.

1:00 pm - Swiss businessman Hans Jecklin will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle to reverse a Nevada federal judge's ruling against him and his companies in a 14-year, $38 million dispute with Morgan Stanley over a Las Vegas hotel that went bankrupt.

The case is Morgan Stanley High Yield Sec. v. Hans Jecklin, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-15931. For Jecklin: Tamara Beatty Peterson of Peterson Baker. For the bank: John Conlon and Jason Kirschner of Mayer Brown.

