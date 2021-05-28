Week Ahead in Banking: May 10, 2021

Law firms Hogan Lovells See all

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, May 11

10:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan will hold a status conference in a case brought by a group of investors in derivatives tied to the London Interbank Offered Rate for the Japanese Yen seeking to hold several international banks liable for manipulating the benchmark. With a motion to dismiss the case pending, the parties disagree on the impact on the case of recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court and 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The case is Sonterra Capital Master Fund Ltd. et al v. UBS AG et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cv-05844. For Lloyds Bank: Marc Gottridge of Hogan Lovells. For Société Générale: Andrew Calica of Mayer Brown. For the plaintiffs: Vincent Briganti of Lowey Dannenberg.

Thursday, May 13

10:00 a.m. - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will hear the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, a charitable foundation in West Virginia and Southwestern Pennsylvania, urge the court to revive its lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon over a fee discount meant to compensate the foundation for alleged failures to disclose problems with an offshore fund that caused the foundation to lose $2.7 million. The case is Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation v. Bank of New York Mellon Corp et al., 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2492. For Bank of New York Mellon: Jayme Butcher of Blank Rome. For the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation: Jason Archinaco of The Archinaco Law Firm

2:00 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco will hear attorneys representing Californians who rely on the state's unemployment system argue for consolidation of eight proposed class actions against Bank of America alleging it failed to protect their funds from hacking and fraud. Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Altshuler Berzon seek to represent the proposed class. Bank of America argues that it, too, was a victim of benefit fraud that surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and says the cases should be consolidated for pretrial purposes only. The case is Yick v. Bank of America, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 21-cv-00376. For Bank of America: Laura Stoll and David Callaway of Goodwin Procter. For the proposed class: Brian Danitz of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Michael Rubin of Altshuler Berzon.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com