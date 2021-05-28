Week Ahead in Banking: May 3, 2021

Law firms Arnold Porter See all

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, May 4

9:30 a.m. - 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear three cases dealing with whether or not the Federal Housing Finance Agency as conservator for Freddie Mac and Freddie Mac should be considered a government actor when it initiates non-judicial foreclosures. Attorneys argue that decisions in two cases holding that the agencies were government actors and allowed constitutional due process claims by borrowers Cynthia Boss and Judith Sisti to go forward were contrary to decisions by other circuits. Consumer and homeowner groups will urge the 1st Circuit to uphold the rulings, saying mandating judicial foreclosures for Fannie and Freddie protect borrowers from mortgage servicers. Fannie and Freddie investors have also filed a brief supporting the rulings. In a third case, borrower Neris Montilla challenges a ruling which held FHFA was not a government actor in foreclosures. The cases are Boss v. Federal Housing Finance Agency et al., Sisti v. Federal Housing Finance Agency et al., and Montilla et al. v. Federal National Mortgage Association et al., 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-2025, 20-2026, and 20-1673. For Boss and Sisti: Steven Salvador Flores and Michael Zabelin of Rhode Island Legal Services. For Montilla: Solo practitioner Todd Dion. For the housing groups: Steven Fischbach of the Virginia Poverty Law Center. For FHFA: Michael Johnson of Arnold & Porter. For Fannie Mae: Noah Levine of WilmerHale.

Wednesday, May 5

1 p.m. - 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena will hear California-based cryptocurrency trading platform Ox Labs argue that a federal judge was wrong to limit the damages it could recover in a lawsuit against its customer, Bitpay, instead of requiring Bitpay to return the 200 Bitcoin that Ox Labs says it erroneously credited to the customer's account. The judge had ruled that Ox Labs is entitled to the value of the cryptocurrency at the time Bitpay says it was sold, which was $57,000, rather than the Bitcoins themselves, which are worth more than $11 million now. The case is Ox Labs Inc. v. Bitpay Inc., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55336. For Ox Labs Inc.: Philip Leider of Leider + Ayala-Bass.

For Bitpay Inc.: Lawrence Kunin of Morris, Manning & Martin.

No time - The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network will collect comments through the end of the day on implementing the Corporate Transparency Act, a recently passed law that requires companies to report their beneficial ownership information to the agency. Among other topics, FinCEN seeks comment on how it should share that information with financial institutions. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3xGVgEG

