Week Ahead in Banking: Oct. 11, 2021

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP See all

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered See all

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP See all

Morris James LLP See all

Steve Harvey Law LLC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, Oct. 11

Courts are generally closed in observance of Columbus Day

Thursday, Oct 14

9:30 a.m. - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will hear Deutsche Bank AG's appeal seeking to block an arbitration award Panamanian company CPR Management SA, which it claims is part of an effort by billionaire Alexander Vik to avoid a $300 million debt to the bank.

The case is CPR Management SA v. Devon Park Bioventures LP et al., 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2344. For the bank: David Januszewski of Cahill Gordon & Reindel. For CPR Management: Stephen Harvey of Steve Harvey Law and Tyler O’Connell of Morris James. For Devon Park: Kevin Maclay of Caplin & Drysdale and James Yoch Jr of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

3:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel will hold a hearing on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid for a preliminary injunction against former Goldman Sachs Group Inc senior compliance analyst Jose Luis Casero Sanchez, who the agency accused of insider trading. Casero allegedly made illegal trades ahead of deals he learned about while working in Warsaw, Poland. He has not made an appearance in the case.

The case is SEC v. Sanchez et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-08085. For the SEC: David Snyder and Assunta Vivolo.

Friday, Oct. 15

9:00 a.m. - Attorneys for Wells Fargo & Co will urge U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco to dismiss a shareholder derivative lawsuit against the bank's officers and directors for allegedly touting compliance efforts while the bank failed to comply with its agreements with regulators.

The case is Himstreet v. Scharf et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-08750. For Wells Fargo: Brendan Cullen of Sullivan & Cromwell. For the shareholders: Brian Robbins of Robbins.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com