Week Ahead in Banking: Oct. 18, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

11 a.m. - Attorneys for the National Bank of Pakistan will urge U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan to dismiss a lawsuit seeking damages on behalf of Americans injured or killed in attacks attributed to al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. The plaintiffs claim the bank helped send more than $1 million to the Islamist militant group by financing its affiliates. The bank has said the lawsuit fails to adequately state a claim under U.S. law.

The case is Brown et al v. National Bank of Pakistan, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-11876. For the plaintiffs: Tejinder Singh of Goldstein & Russell. For the bank: Christopher Curran of White & Case.

Thursday, Oct. 21

8:30 a.m. EDT - SEC Chair Gary Gensler will speak at DC Fintech Week 2021, a four-day virtual conference that features talks on fintech-related innovation, regulation and infrastructure.

Friday, Oct. 22

1:00 p.m. - Fordham University School of Law will hold its annual symposium on corporate and financial law, focused on special purpose acquisition vehicles. The daylong symposium will examine SPACs' role in financial markets and "explore whether the current body of corporate and securities law is sufficient to regulate" the offerings. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce will give the keynote speech.

