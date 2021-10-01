Week Ahead in Banking: Oct. 4, 2021

Law firms Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP See all

Sept 29 - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

2:00 p.m. - Chinese fintech company X Financial and underwriters including Morgan Stanley & Co. will urge U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara in Brooklyn to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit alleging the company misled investors about its growth prospects and delinquency rates among its peer-to-peer loans.

The case is Chen v. X Financial et al., U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-06908. For the company: Brian Weinstein of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For investors: Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz. For the underwriters: Andrew Clubock of Latham & Watkins.

Thursday, Oct. 7

1:30 p.m. - Uber Technologies Inc and underwriters including Morgan Stanley & Co. will urge U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco to dismiss what they say are new claims in an amended shareholder lawsuit. The shareholders claim they overpaid for shares in Uber's initial public offering because they were misled about rising regulatory liabilities and pressure on demand for its services. The judge previously denied Uber's motion to dismiss the case.

The case is Boston Retirement System v. Uber Technologies Inc et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 19-cv-06361. For Uber: Patrick Robbins of Shearman & Sterling. For investors: Jonathan Gardner of Labaton Sucharow. For the underwriters: Todd Cosenza of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com