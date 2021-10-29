Week Ahead in Banking & Securities: Nov. 1, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking and securities law communities. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, Nov. 1

2 p.m. - The U.S. Small Business Administration will ask a federal appeals court in Chicago to reverse a ruling that would allow strip clubs and other sex-related businesses to access pandemic relief funds from the second round of Paycheck Protection Program distributions.

The case is Camelot Banquet v. U.S. Small Business Administration, No. 21-2589, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

For the SBA: Courtney Dixon.

For the businesses: Bradley Shafer of Shafer & Associates.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

9:30 a.m. - Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein will urge a federal appeals court in Boston to overturn a ruling that shrank a $75 million award of attorney's fees in a $300 million settlement with State Street after a Boston federal judge found the law firms representing investors had presented false information about their bills. The underlying class action alleged the bank charged customers excessive fees for foreign exchange transactions. The Center for Class Action Fairness filed an amicus brief in the case and will argue to uphold the ruling.

The case is Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP v. Labaton Sucharow LLP et al., No. 21-1069, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

For the law firm: Samuel Issacharoff of the NYU School of Law.

For the amicus: Theodore Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

9:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr. in Miami will hold a bench trial in the Federal Trade Commission's case accusing On Point Global, investor Robert Zangrillo and others of running websites offering deceptive license renewal and public benefit services.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. On Point Global LLC, No. 1:19-cv-25046, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida.

For the FTC: Sarah Waldrop.

For On Point: Scott Dimond of Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein.

For Zangrillo: Marshall Dore Louis of Boies Schiller Flexner.

For other individuals: Robert Thielhelm of Baker & Hostetler.

9:30 a.m. - The Practising Law Institute will hold its 53rd Annual Institute on Securities Regulation, a three-day conference featuring speakers including U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Elad Roisman and Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal.

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Miami will sentence Donald Blakstad, an investment firm owner convicted of defrauding investors and trading on non-public information about San Diego-based biotechnology company Illumina Inc.

The case is U.S. v. Blakstad, No. 1:19-cr-00486, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

For Blakstad: Eugene Iredale of Iredale and Yoo.

For the government: Jared Lenow of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Thursday, Nov. 4

1:30 p.m. - Fastly Inc will urge U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland to dismiss a proposed shareholder class action alleging the cloud computing company hid the fact that TikTok operator ByteDance was its largest customer, exposing the company to risk as U.S. authorities threatened to ban the Chinese company's app over security concerns.

The case is In re Fastly Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:20-cv-06024.

For investors: Shawn Williams of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

For Fastly: Jessica Valenzuela Santamaria of Cooley.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking & Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com