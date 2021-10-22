Week Ahead in Banking & Securities: Oct. 25, 2021

Law firms Hogan Lovells US LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, Oct. 25

9:30 a.m. - Citadel Securities, which provides trading services to asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds, will urge the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to block a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of a new mechanism for trading stocks at upstart exchange operator IEX Group Inc. The New York Stock Exchange filed an amicus brief in support of Citadel, while public interest group Better Markets weighed in in favor of the rule.

The case is Citadel Securities v. SEC, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, No. 20-1424. For IEX: Catherine Stetson of Hogan Lovells. For Citadel: Jeffrey Wall of Sullivan & Cromwell. For the SEC: Emily Parise.

Thursday, Oct. 28

10:00 a.m. - Angelique de Maison, a defendant in a fraud case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a $4.2 million penalty she said was excessive. The U.S. Supreme Court previously vacated an order for her to disgorge that amount after its ruling in Liu v. SEC.

The case is SEC v. De Maison, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 18-2564 and 21-620. For de Maison: Jeffrey Coopersmith of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Lauren Rainwater of Davis Wright Tremaine. For the SEC: Theodore Weiman.

4:30 p.m. - Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan will hold a fairness hearing on a $5.7 million settlement with Barclays and a $15 million settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co that would resolve investors’ claims the banks conspired to rig the Mexican government bond market. Lowey Dannenberg, which represented investors along with eight other firms, seeks $6.21 million in attorneys' fees.

The case is In re Mexican Government Bonds Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District Of New York, No. 1:18-cv-02830. For the investors: Vincent Briganti of Lowey Dannenberg. For Barclays: Jeffrey Scott of Sullivan & Cromwell. For JPMorgan: Robert Wick of Covington & Burling.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com