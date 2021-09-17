Week Ahead in Banking: Sept. 20, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms Independent Community Bankers of America See all

CashCall, Inc. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Banking and Finance community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. – The Minority Depository Institutions Advisory Committee (MDIAC), which advises the U.S. Office of the Controller of the Currency, will hold a virtual public meeting to solicit and discuss ideas for ensuring the continued health and viability of MDIs and to address other issues of concern. Advance registration is requested. For more information on the announcement, Docket ID OCC-2021-0016, see the OCC’s post in the Federal Register

Wednesday, Sept. 22

11 a.m. (ET) – The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) presents “Board Governance and Structure: An Update on Best Practices.” Philip Smith, a partner of Gerrish Smith Tuck and vice president of its affiliated bank consulting firm, will cover the basics for bank boards before highlighting strategies to improve operations and to increase responsiveness when difficult situations arise. The webinar is part of ICBA’s “Community Banker University” series. More details here

2 p.m. – The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument over just how specific a borrower’s complaints must be in order to trigger a loan servicer’s obligation, under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act and Regulation X, to stop providing negative information to credit agencies for 60 days. A federal judge in Maryland dismissed a potential class action that two borrowers, Rogers Morgan and Patrice Johnson, brought against Caliber Home Loans after it failed to honor their explicit requests for a 60-day stop. The court granted Caliber’s motion to dismiss after finding the letters lacked the specificity and other requirements of a Qualified Written Request (QWR) under RESPA or a Notice of Error (NOE) under Regulation X. The appellants say the judge erred in finding their letters insufficient and in failing to give effect to RESPA’s remedial purposes. The case is Morgan et al. v. Caliber Home Loans Inc., 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-1745. For Morgan and Johnson: Phillip Robinson of Consumer Law Center. For Caliber Home Loans: Matthew Fitzgerald of McGuireWoods.

Thursday, Sept. 23

10 a.m. – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will again hear cross-appeals from a 2018 judgment in which the Consumer Financial Protection Board secured a $10.3 million civil penalty against online payday lender CashCall – an outcome that both sides consider a loss. The CFPB had sought $287 million in restitution and civil penalties, alleging that CashCall was the “true lender” behind high-interest loans ostensibly made by the Native American-owned Western Sky Financial. CashCall argued that the CFPB had no power to enforce state usury laws, and also raised an advice-of-counsel defense. The judge found CashCall had unintentionally violated federal law, resulting in the lowest-tier penalty and no restitution for borrowers. The 9th Circuit heard the case in September 2019 but stayed proceedings that October pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Seila Law v. CFPB, which issued in June 2020. Then, the panel ordered the parties to brief the effect, if any, of the high court’s June 2020 decision on equitable remedies in Liu v. SEC. The case is CFPB v. CashCall Inc. et al., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Nos. Nos. 18-55407, 18-55479. For the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: Kristin Bateman and Owen Martikan, CFPB. For CashCall et al: Reuben Cahn of Keller/Anderle and Theodore Boutrous Jr. of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking and Finance Law? Contact Jody Godoy at Jody.Godoy@thomsonreuters.com.