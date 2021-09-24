Week Ahead in Banking: Sept. 27, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, September 27

12:00 p.m. EDT - Ballard Spahr attorneys will host a webinar on enforcement developments and trends at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, including leadership changes, the agency's stance towards new fintech products and its expectations about how lenders handle mortgages and student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, September 29

10:00 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Citigroup Inc's challenge to a ruling that let a group of Revlon Inc lenders keep $504 million the bank accidentally paid. The dispute arose after Citigroup, acting as Revlon's loan agent, accidentally used its own money last August to repay an $894 million loan for the cosmetics company that was not due until 2023. Law professors and financial trade groups have filed amicus briefs in support of the bank.

The case is Citibank NA v. Brigade Capital et al., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-487. For Citibank: Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells. For Brigade: Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

1:00 p.m. EDT - The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission, will hold an online briefing on the ways that gatekeepers including lawyers, real estate professionals and accountants enable global corruption.

Thursday, September 30

3:00 p.m. EDT - Ballard Spahr attorneys will host a webinar on the CFPB's long-awaited proposed rule imposing new data collection and reporting requirements on small businesses lenders, which they expect to lead to compliance hurdles and enforcement actions.

