Week Ahead in Banking: Sept. 7, 2021

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Thursday, Sept. 9

4 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman will hear arguments on a motion to dismiss an antitrust class action alleging investment banks stifled efforts to implement technological innovation for certain bond trades, to the detriment of institutional and retail investors. Lawyers for the defendant banks contend the complaint "pleads two impossibly broad and legally insufficient conspiracies."

The case is Litovich v. Bank of America Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-03154.

For the investors: Christopher Burke of Scott+Scott.

Bank of America: Adam Hakki of Shearman & Sterling. For Barclays: Barry Sher of Paul Hastings. For Citigroup: Jay Kasner of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meager & Flom. For Credit Suisse: Herbert Washer of Cahill Gordon & Reindel. For Deutsche Bank: John Terzaken of Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett. For Goldman Sachs: Richard Pepperman of Sullivan & Cromwell. For JPMorgan: Robert Wick of Covington & Burling. For Morgan Stanley: Richard Rosen of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. For NatWest: Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell. Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For Wells Fargo: Jayant Tambe of Jones Day.

Friday, Sept. 10

12:00 p.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee in Washington, D.C. will hold a virtual hearing titled "Protecting Renters During the Pandemic: Reviewing Reforms to Expedite Emergency Rental Assistance."

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com