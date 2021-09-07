Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Week Ahead in Banking: Sept. 7, 2021

By
2 minute read
  • Shearman & Sterling LLP
    See all
  • Paul Hastings LLP
    See all
  • Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates
    See all
  • Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
    See all
  • Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
    See all

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Thursday, Sept. 9

4 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman will hear arguments on a motion to dismiss an antitrust class action alleging investment banks stifled efforts to implement technological innovation for certain bond trades, to the detriment of institutional and retail investors. Lawyers for the defendant banks contend the complaint "pleads two impossibly broad and legally insufficient conspiracies."

The case is Litovich v. Bank of America Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-03154.

For the investors: Christopher Burke of Scott+Scott.

Bank of America: Adam Hakki of Shearman & Sterling. For Barclays: Barry Sher of Paul Hastings. For Citigroup: Jay Kasner of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meager & Flom. For Credit Suisse: Herbert Washer of Cahill Gordon & Reindel. For Deutsche Bank: John Terzaken of Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett. For Goldman Sachs: Richard Pepperman of Sullivan & Cromwell. For JPMorgan: Robert Wick of Covington & Burling. For Morgan Stanley: Richard Rosen of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. For NatWest: Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell. Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For Wells Fargo: Jayant Tambe of Jones Day.

Friday, Sept. 10

12:00 p.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee in Washington, D.C. will hold a virtual hearing titled "Protecting Renters During the Pandemic: Reviewing Reforms to Expedite Emergency Rental Assistance."

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

Jody Godoy reports on banking and securities law. Reach her at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry Insight
U.S. official faults El Salvador plan to fire all over-60 judges
Industry Insight
Compelling Need: What legal tech should be on your radar?
Industry Insight
Marketing Partner Forum 2021: Data emerges as powerful tool in pricing collaboration
Industry Insight
PMI Q2 2021: Corporate work puts on a dazzling performance