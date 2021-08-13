Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 16, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 16

10 a.m. – Jewelry retailer Alex and Ani will seek approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan. The company is pursuing two potential paths out of bankruptcy: either a standalone restructuring or a sale of its assets. The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog objected, saying the company has not provided sufficient information for creditors to determine whether the plan is feasible. The case is In re Alex and Ani, LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No.21-10918. For Alex and Ani: Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis. For the U.S. Trustee: Trial attorney David Buchbinder.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

11 a.m. – Greensill Capital’s bankrupt U.S. arm will hold a hearing on the sale of its subsidiary, Finacity Corp., to White Oak Global for $7 million. If it receives objections to the proposed sale, the hearing will be held on Aug. 19 instead. The case is In re Greensill Capital Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-10531. For Greensill: Al Togut of Togut Segal & Segal.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

10 a.m. – The owner of the luxury San Jose Fairmont hotel will seek approval of its reorganization plan, which proposes bringing in Hilton’s Signia Hotel Management LLC as the new manager. The company filed for bankruptcy in March with $175 million in secured debt. The case is In re SC SJ Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10549. For SC SJ: Patrick Potter of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

Thursday, Aug. 19

10 a.m. – Bankrupt units of co-working space provider Regus Corp. will seek approval of their proposed reorganization plan, which will close eight locations in the U.S. and allow 98 locations to remain open. The case is In re RGN-Group Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-11961. For RGN: Edward Sassower of Kirkland & Ellis.

