Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 23, 2021

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 23

10 a.m. – Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma will present its closing arguments in favor of its plan to exit bankruptcy, which rests on a settlement resolving thousands of lawsuits accusing it of fueling the national opioid crisis.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649.

For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. – Johnson & Johnson will fight an attempt by personal injury claimants to prevent it from shifting its talc liabilities into a new entity that would then be placed in bankruptcy. The claimants are seeking an injunction through another talc-related company’s bankruptcy.

The case is Imerys Talc America Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 19-10289.

For the tort claimants: Rachel Strickland of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

For J&J: Diane Sullivan of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

10 a.m. – Boy Scouts of America will hold a hearing on its request to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan. The plan rests on a settlement with 70,000 sex abuse claimants, which recently secured preliminary approval from a judge, but is opposed by insurers.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria of White & Case.

For insurer Century Indemnity Co: Tancred Schiavoni of O’Melveny & Myers.

Thursday, Aug. 26

2 p.m. – Bouchard Transportation will seek approval of its proposed reorganization plan, which will allow it to exit bankruptcy after selling its vessels for a combined $245 million.

The case is In re Bouchard Transportation Co Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-34682.

For Bouchard: Christine Okike of Kirkland & Ellis.

Friday, Aug. 27

10 a.m. – Virgin Islands oil refinery Limetree Bay will seek approval to access financing to fund operations during its bankruptcy.

The case is In re Limetree Bay Services LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-32351.

For Limetree: Elizabeth Green of Baker Hostetler.

