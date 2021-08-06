Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 9, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 9

10 a.m. – Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma will hold a pretrial conference ahead of its reorganization plan confirmation hearing, which will begin on Aug. 12. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

12:30 p.m. – Brazos Electric Power Cooperative will hold a status conference on its unsecured creditors’ committee’s efforts to dig up information about the massive bills the co-op was hit with following February’s devastating winter storm. The case is In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30725. For Brazos: Louis Strubeck of O’Melveny & Myers. For the committee: Thomas Moers Mayer of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. - Mall operator CBL & Associates Properties will seek court approval of its proposed reorganization plan, which rests on a deal with lenders to cut funded debt by about $1 billion. The case is In re CBL & Associates Properties Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-35226. CBL is represented by Alfredo Perez of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Thursday, Aug. 12

10 a.m. – Purdue Pharma will kick off its long-awaited confirmation hearing on its proposed reorganization plan, which rests on a settlement with states, municipalities, hospitals, and individual plaintiffs resolving widespread litigation accusing it of fueling the U.S. opioid crisis. While the OxyContin maker has garnered strong support for the deal, it still faces opposition from around 10 U.S. states. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

10 a.m. – Following a postponement in July, the Boy Scouts of America will hold a preliminary hearing on its proposed settlement with representatives of about 60,000 men who brought sexual abuse claims against the youth organization. Insurers remain opposed to the deal. The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343. For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria of White & Case. For insurer Century Indemnity Co: Tancred Schiavoni of O’Melveny & Myers.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com