Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 19, 2021

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 19

1:30 p.m. – SoftBank-backed construction startup Katerra Inc will seek final approval to access a $35 million loan, also provided by SoftBank, to fund its operations during bankruptcy. The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in June with $1.55 billion in debt.

The case is In re Katerra Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-31861. For Katerra: Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis. For SoftBank: Alfredo Perez of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Tuesday, July 20

10 a.m. – Women’s apparel retailer Francesca’s Holdings Corp will seek approval of its liquidation plan following the January $27 million sale of its assets to TerraMar Capital LLC and Tiger Capital Group LLC. The plan winds down the business and distributes sale proceeds to creditors.

The case is In re Francesca's Holdings Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-13076. For Francesca's: Maria DiConza of O’Melveny & Myers.

Wednesday, July 21

3:30 p.m. – Oilfield servicer OFS International will seek approval to pay 47 employees up to $809,163 in retention bonuses. The company filed for bankruptcy in May looking to recover $10 million it paid to repurchase shares in 2019.

The case is In re OFS International LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-31784. For OFS: Joshua Wolfshohl of Porter Hedges.

Thursday, July 22

3 p.m. – Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 will seek approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed liquidation plan. The company was sold for $81 million in early 2020. Unsecured creditors owed around $500 million are expected to see recoveries of less than 1%.

The case is In re Forever 21, Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 19-12122. For Forever 21: Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis.

Friday, July 23

3 p.m. – Petroleum barge company Bouchard Transportation will seek approval of a sale of its assets. An auction is scheduled for July 19. An attorney for the company said in June that it has received “robust interest” from potential buyers.

The case is In re Bouchard Transportation Co Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-34682. For Bouchard: Christine Okike of Kirkland & Ellis.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com