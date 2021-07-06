Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 6, 2021

Law firms Baker Botts L.L.P. See all

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, July 7

3 p.m. – Houston-based retail electric provider Griddy Energy will seek approval of its proposed liquidation plan. Griddy filed for bankruptcy after the winter storm in Texas that wiped out power for millions left it owing $29 million to the state’s grid operator. The liquidation plan forgives customers’ debts in exchange for release from legal claims. The case is In re Griddy Energy LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30923. For Griddy: David Eastlake, Robin Spigel and Chris Newcomb of Baker Botts.

Thursday, July 8

9:30 a.m. – Mall operator Washington Prime Group will seek final approval of a $100 million loan to fund operations during its bankruptcy. The company will also request approval of its proposed sale procedures. The case is In re Washington Prime Group, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-31948. For Washington Prime: Chad Husnick of Kirkland & Ellis.

Friday, July 9

9:30 a.m. – Boeing equipment supplier TECT Aerospace Group Holdings will hold a sale hearing for its Kansas manufacturing facilities and related business. An auctionwas scheduled for June 30. The case is In re TECT Aerospace Group Holdings Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10670. For TECT: Daniel DeFranceschi of Richards Layton & Finger.

