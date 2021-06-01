Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 1, 2021

Law firms O'Melveny & Myers LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 1

2 p.m. – White Stallion Energy will seek approval of bidding procedures for the proposed sale of its mining operations and additional assets. The company filed for bankruptcy in December with $104 million in secured debt after laying off most of its 260 employees and halting operations.

The case is In re White Stallion Energy LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-13037. For White Stallion: Chris Dickerson of Paul Hastings.

Wednesday, June 2

1 p.m. – Former talc miner Cyprus Mines Corp will seek approval to appoint a representative for people who may bring future talc-related claims in the company’s bankruptcy. Insurers have opposed Cyprus’s proposed candidate, citing potential conflicts.

The case is In re Cyprus Mines Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10398. For Cyprus: Kurt Gwynne of Reed Smith. For the insurers: Tancred Schiavoni of O’Melveny & Myers.

Thursday, June 3

1 p.m. – Plastics recycler CarbonLite Holdings LLC will seek approval of its proposed sale of its Riverside, California-based facility to Houston-based private equity firm The Sterling Group for $57.5 million. CarbonLite filed for bankruptcy in March with $230 million in funded debt.

The case is In re CarbonLite Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10527. For CarbonLite: Richard Pachulski of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones.

Friday, June 4

10 a.m. – The Boy Scouts of America will resume a hearing that began on May 19 on the youth organization's request to solicit creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan. The plan includes a proposed settlement to resolve 80,000 sexual abuse claims, but claimants and insurers remain opposed to the deal.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343. For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria of White & Case.

