Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 14, 2021

June 9 (Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 14

11 a.m. – Noteholders of satellite operator Intelsat SA will seek court approval to pursue intercompany claims against subsidiaries of the company in a dispute over which groups of creditors are entitled to nearly $5 billion that the company is slated to receive in exchange for the release of certain spectrum. The company is more than a year into its bankruptcy, which was filed after the Federal Communications Commission announced its plan to build out 5G networks, requiring the repurposing of spectrum controlled by Intelsat and other satellite operators. The case is In re Intelsat SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia, 20-32299. For Intelsat: Edward Sassower of Kirkland & Ellis. The noteholders are represented by Duane Loft of Boies Schiller Flexner.

Tuesday, June 15

3 p.m. – Mallinckrodt plc will seek approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which would cut its debt stack by $1.3 billion and set up a $1.6 billion trust to pay out people and entities that have filed opioid-related claims against the company. After receiving several objections to its disclosures associated with the plan, Mallinckrodt has postponed the hearing multiple times. The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522. For Mallinckrodt: George Davis of Latham & Watkins.

Wednesday, June 16

10 a.m. – An individual, Peter Jackson, who says his daughter died after taking one OxyContin pill will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York to appoint an examiner in Purdue Pharma’s Chapter 11 case. Jackson, who has filed a claim in the bankruptcy, says an examiner is necessary to investigate whether the proposed settlement with the Sackler family members that own the company was made in good faith. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For Jackson: Jonathan Lipson of Temple University Beasley School of Law.

Thursday, June 17

9:30 a.m. – Fruit and vegetable producer Country Fresh Holding Company will seek court approval to convert its Chapter 11 case to a Chapter 7 liquidation following the sale of its assets in April. The company says it does not have sufficient funds to cover administrative and priority claims under a Chapter 11 plan. The case is In re Country Fresh Holding Company LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30574. For Country Fresh: John Melko.

Friday, June 18

9:30 a.m. – Offshore oil producer Fieldwood Energy will seek approval of its proposed reorganization plan, through which the company will break up into several new entities and lenders will acquire certain deepwater and shelf assets for $1 billion. The case is In re Fieldwood Energy LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-bk-33948. For the debtors: Alfredo Perez of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Reporting by Maria Chutchian