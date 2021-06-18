Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 21, 2021

Law firms Davis Polk Wardwell See all

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 21

10 a.m. – Several insurers will move to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Purdue Pharma through its bankruptcy proceeding that seeks clarification of its rights under its insurance policies as well as indemnification for damages arising out of widespread litigation accusing the OxyContin maker of fueling the national opioid crisis. The insurers, which include Chubb Bermuda Insurance and Liberty Mutual, say the bankruptcy court lacks jurisdiction.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For Liberty Mutual: Michael Gorelick of Abrams Gorelick Friedman & Jacobson. For Chubb Bermuda: Tancred Schiavoni of O’Melveny & Myers.

Tuesday, June 22

10 a.m. – Imerys Talc America will ask its bankruptcy judge to quash demands from its largest customer, Johnson & Johnson, for access to all emails and related communications surrounding the solicitation of ballots for creditor voting on the talc miner’s reorganization plan. Johnson & Johnson says the voting process was “fraught with numerous issues.”

The case is In re Cyprus Mines Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10398. For Cyprus: Kurt Gwynne of Reed Smith. For Johnson & Johnson: Theodore Tsekerides of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Wednesday, June 23

3 p.m. – Unsecured creditors of a bankrupt unit of nursing home operator Consulate Health Care will seek approval to question the company’s controller and access documents related to pre-bankruptcy transfers, including what it says was $1.6 billion transferred to the unit’s parent entity.

The case is In re CMC II, LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10461. For CMC: William Chipman, Jr. of Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole. For the unsecured creditors’ committee: Robert Schechter of Porzio Bromberg & Newman.

Thursday, June 24

1 p.m. – The official committee of unsecured creditors in Mallinckrodt's bankruptcy is scheduled, following several postponements, to request documents surrounding debt exchanges the pharmaceutical company conducted before it filed for bankruptcy in October. The committee says the documents are key to determining whether any "badges of fraud" exist with respect to the exchanges. The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522. For Mallinckrodt: George Davis of Latham & Watkins. For the committee: Cullen Speckhart of Cooley.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com